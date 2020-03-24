Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 40,913 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

