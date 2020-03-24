Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,120 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Howard Hughes worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,452. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.07 per share, with a total value of $239,331.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,337.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

