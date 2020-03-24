Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,578 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 211.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.