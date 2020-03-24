Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 144,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

