Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 139,381 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Centurylink worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. State Street Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

CTL stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.