Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,866 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $15.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

