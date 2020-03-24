Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,890 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. 192,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,157. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.78.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

