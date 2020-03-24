Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of United Continental worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,101,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.