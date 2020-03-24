Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 521 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $173.65 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

