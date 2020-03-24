Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 64,220 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,783,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,271,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,208,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. 100,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

