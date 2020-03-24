Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,229 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Athene worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Athene by 3,313.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Athene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

