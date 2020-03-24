Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 800,847 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $79,876,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,135.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $71,837,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $47,761,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

