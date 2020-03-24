MOAC Reaches Market Cap of $9.78 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MOAC coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. MOAC has a market cap of $9.78 million and $125,853.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

