Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $184,113.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.