MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.26 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $82.61 million and $4.89 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00019113 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bitbank, Fisco and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.02083456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.03378159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00600471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00698939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00481389 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015215 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Fisco, Zaif, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitbank, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.