Monarch Market Capitalization Reaches $48,432.47 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market capitalization of $48,432.47 and $3,268.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,416,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

