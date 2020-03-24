Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $1,530.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00700916 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,313,820 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

