Monero Price Tops $46.61 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.61 or 0.00700916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA and DragonEX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $815.45 million and $152.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,496,178 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, OKEx, Upbit, B2BX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Exrates, BitBay, Liquid, Bisq, CoinEx, Braziliex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, SouthXchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, Huobi, Coinbe, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.