Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

