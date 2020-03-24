Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $209,225.17 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.86 on Tuesday, reaching $136.43. 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $6,211,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter worth about $11,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.