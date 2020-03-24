Morgan Stanley Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $11.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 3,163,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $996.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

