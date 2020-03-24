Morgan Stanley Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $7.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

F stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 54,435,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,758,160. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. EJF Capital boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital now owns 75,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 5,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 730,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 571,208 shares during the period. Finally, Park National boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 1,195,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

