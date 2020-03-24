Morgan Stanley Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $25.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

HOG stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,043. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

