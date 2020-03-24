Morgan Stanley Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $95.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

LDOS stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 262,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,433. Leidos has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Leidos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

