Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

MSD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,636. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

