Morgan Stanley Trims Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price to $165.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Ferrari stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.62. 24,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

