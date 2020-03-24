Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Target Price to $385.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.80.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $14.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. 773,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,956. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

