Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,292.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $978,232.49 and $88,292.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

