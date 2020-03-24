Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

OTCMKTS:MPVDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 13,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.31. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.