Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $201.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

