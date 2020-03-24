Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 96.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,264,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,335. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

