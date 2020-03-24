M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.