MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €201.88 ($234.74).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock traded up €3.35 ($3.90) on Tuesday, hitting €114.85 ($133.55). 625,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €165.90 ($192.91) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.