Multi-collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and $11.39 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.04226747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 80,596,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,336,765 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

