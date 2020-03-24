Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,410 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 63,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

