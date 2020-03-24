NAGA Achieves Market Capitalization of $767,052.45 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, NAGA has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $767,052.45 and $792.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.04217386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.