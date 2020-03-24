Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $33,282.10 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 200 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $21,162.50.

Shares of NTRA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 707,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10,712.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

