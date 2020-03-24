National Bank Financial Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$36.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

goeasy stock traded up C$4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.64. 260,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,175. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$80.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market cap of $420.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 8.8900006 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

