National Bank Financial Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.62.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.46. 1,218,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,210. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.25.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.