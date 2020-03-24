National Bank Financial Lowers Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$3.75

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.17. 352,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,902. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56. The stock has a market cap of $441.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$209.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$550,420.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

