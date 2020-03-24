National Bank Financial Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$105.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$135.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$120.50.

TMX Group stock traded up C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a one year low of C$83.37 and a one year high of C$128.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.3699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

