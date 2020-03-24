National Bank Financial Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$4.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.40. 772,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $775.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.30. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.19.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

