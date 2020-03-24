National Bank Financial Trims Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Target Price to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EFN traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,732. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.42.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

