National Bank Financial Trims Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Target Price to C$500.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$800.00 to C$500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$403.98. 103,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of C$332.82 and a 1-year high of C$662.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$566.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$584.91.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 56.570001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.82 per share, with a total value of C$64,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,935. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total value of C$1,129,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Insiders have acquired 25,300 shares of company stock worth $415,120 over the last three months.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.