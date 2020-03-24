National Bank Financial Trims Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Target Price to C$31.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.89. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$24.42 and a one year high of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$247.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

