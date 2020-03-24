National General (NGHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National General (NASDAQ: NGHC):

3/24/2020 – National General was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – National General was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – National General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

3/13/2020 – National General was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

3/11/2020 – National General had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – National General was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – National General was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – National General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

2/26/2020 – National General was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NGHC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 288,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Get National General Holdings Corp alerts:

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 219,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in National General by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National General Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.