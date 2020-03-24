National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -129.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Fisher Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 170,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 235,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 123,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

