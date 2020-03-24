National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $34.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 148.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

EYE opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

