Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $77.60 million. Nautilus reported sales of $84.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $287.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $307.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

NLS stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

