NavCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $65,301.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a market cap of $4.85 million and $65,301.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003862 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,234,135 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

